Discovery+ -- a non-fiction, subscription streaming service -- is slated to debut in the United States on Jan. 4.

"We have been working methodically the past two years to bring all of our strategic advantages to the launch of Discovery+, including distribution and advertising partnerships around the world, a world-class offering of quality brands, authentic personalities and the largest content library at launch, as well as a broad slate of exclusive programming," David Zaslav , president and chief executive officer of Discovery, Inc., said in a statement Wednesday.

"With Discovery+, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world's definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real life verticals."

The new service -- which Verizon customers will get free for a year -- will feature established programs from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet.

Discovery+ will also offer new series from Chip and Joanna Gaines, Will Packer, Kevin Hart, Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Duff Goldman, Amy Schumer, Carla Hall, David Schwimmer, David Attenborough, Ben Napier, Sebastian Maniscalco, Joe Kenda and Mike Rowe.

Rowe celebrated the news on social media.

"Big announcement today from Discovery, who I'm happy to say, has agreed to stream my new show, Six Degrees with Mike Rowe," the Dirty Jobs icon wrote on Facebook.