Discovery streamer to feature new Mike Rowe, Kevin Hart shows
UPI News Service, 12/02/2020
Discovery+ -- a non-fiction, subscription streaming service -- is slated to debut in the United States on Jan. 4.
"We have been working methodically the past two years to bring all of our strategic advantages to the launch of Discovery+, including distribution and advertising partnerships around the world, a world-class offering of quality brands, authentic personalities and the largest content library at launch, as well as a broad slate of exclusive programming," David Zaslav, president and chief executive officer of Discovery, Inc., said in a statement Wednesday.
"With Discovery+, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world's definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real life verticals."
The new service -- which Verizon customers will get free for a year -- will feature established programs from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet.
