Discovery+ announced Friday it has commissioned a two-part documentary that will delve into the turbulent marriage and well-publicized breakup of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The couple's relationship has played out in the public sphere with accusations from both sides, including Heard accusing Depp of domestic violence. Depp has countered with claims that Heard faked her injuries. Their divorce was finalized in early 2017.

The documentary is titled Johnny vs Amber and aims to tell both sides of the saga, including how it "spiraled into a celebrity court case." Each episode will be dedicated to one side ‹‹and feature interviews with people close to both actors, including lawyers, along with extensive archive and audio footage.

The two were married in 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year. They have also been locked in various civil lawsuits, including Depp suing and losing for libel after being called a "wife beater" by a publication in the United Kingdom.

"We set out to make a documentary that would explore the story from each of their perspectives, so the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are and decide who they should believe in this complex human story," Discovery vice president Charlotte Reid said.

The documentary will be available for streaming this fall.