DJ and music producer Diplo is a dad of three.

Diplo, 43, confirmed in an Instagram post Sunday on Mother's Day that his girlfriend, Jevon King, 30, gave birth to their first child together, a baby boy named Pace.

Diplo shared a slideshow of photos -- one of himself with his mom, one of his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart with their two sons, Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6, and one of King with Pace.

"Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it - the three strongest mothers in the world.. I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys," Diplo captioned the post. "I love you all til the moon and back."

King, a former Miss Universe contestant, called her son her "lifeline" in a post on her own account.

"In the midst of all this chaos you've been my peace............. #myfirstmothersday #happymothersday #myson #myheartbeat #mylifeline," she wrote.

King also penned an open letter to Pace.

"To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you. Love Your Mom," she wrote.

King announced Pace's birth in March by sharing a post featuring her son's name and his birth date, March 20. She had announced her pregnancy on her 30th birthday in October.

Diplo released the new EP Do Si Do in April. He took part in the iHeartRadio Prom stream last week amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.