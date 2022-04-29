Diplo compared music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach and performed his song "Don't Forget My Love" with Miguel on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They're totally different. I think Stagecoach is a little bit smaller than Coachella. Coachella is two weekends and there's like 40 levels of VIP. You have general admission and you have all the way to like the craziest artist passes," Diplo said on Thursday.

"It's almost like influencer Survivor there -- like to figure out where you belong and how to get into parties," he continued before noting that Stagecoach is mellower.

Diplo will be performing at the country-themed Stagecoach festival this weekend from the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The DJ previously released a country-themed album in May 2020 titled Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil.

"The album went gold and I'm going to do another one I think this year," Diplo said about releasing another country-themed album.

Miguel sang the vocals while Diplo acted as a DJ for their performance of "Don't Forget My Love."

Miguel moved from the stage and started singing near Fallon's desk as the late night host enjoyed the song.

"Don't Forget My Love" is available on Diplo's recently released, self-titled album.