Beloved singer Dionne Warwick has announced she will take part in this year's Rose Parade in Pasadena.

"Before I forget to tell you all... I am going to be ringing in the New Year on the first ever @MaskedSingerFOX float at the Rose Parade at 8 am PST, January 1st," Warwick, 81, tweeted Thursday.

Known for her hits "Don't Make Me Over," "I Say a Little Prayer," "Wishin' and Hopin,'" "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?" "I'll Never Love This Way Again" and "That's What Friends Are For," Warwick competed on Season 3 of The Masked Singer in 2020.

She dressed as a mouse for the show, but Kandi Burruss, who wore the Night Angel costume, was ultimately crowned the winner.

The theme of the 133rd Rose Parade is "Dream. Believe. Achieve."

"A total of 43 floats will join 20 marching bands, 18 equestrian units, and dignitaries-including Grand Marshal LeVar Burton -- down the historical five-and-a-half-mile route on New Year's Day 2022," organizers said in a press release.

Country star Jimmie Allen is expected to close out the parade with a performance of his hit song, "Good Times Roll."