Dieter Brummer, an Australian soap opera star known for starring in Home and Away and Neighbours, is dead at the age of 45.

The actor was found dead at his home in Sydney on Saturday. Police are not treating his death as suspicious and a cause of death was not disclosed.

"We lost our handsome, talented, funny, complicated and beloved Dieter on Saturday morning. He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same. Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years. We appreciate you respecting our privacy at this terrible time," Brummer's family said in a statement.

Brummer starred as Shane Parrish starting in 1992 on Home and Away before leaving the series in 1996.

Brummer was a heartthrob in Australia with his character Shane dating star Melissa George's Angel on the show.

He also starred in Underbelly, Medivac, Winners and Losers, Shark Bay and portrayed Troy Miller in 26 episodes of Neighbours starting in 2011.

"Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter's family and friends during this very difficult time," the official Instagram account for Home and Away said.