Diego Luna appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series that is coming to Disney+.

Luna will be reprising his Rogue One role of Cassian Andor on the show. The actor told Kimmel on Thursday that the prequel series isn't focused on the ending of 2016's Rogue One.

"It's basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One, you know. The story of the character before," Luna said.

"It's nice to just you know, to go into a story you already know the ending then you can take care of the little nuances and all the layers. I think it's fun to do something that is not just about getting to the end. In fact it's about delaying that," he continued.

Alan Tudyk will be reprising his role as K-2SO in the Rogue One prequel series, which also stars Adria Arjona. Stephen Schiff (The Americans) is serving as showrunner with Tony Gilroy, who oversaw reshoots for Rogue One, writing and directing.

Luna is in London filming the show but will be returning to Mexico for the holidays. The 40-year-old mentioned how his father hated Christmas while he was growing up.

"He just didn't care. We always end up crashing someone else's Christmas dinner and it was always him and I, you know, just there hugging people we actually didn't know and getting leftovers as presents," he said.