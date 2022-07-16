'Die Hard' icon Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza roof 34 years later
UPI News Service, 07/16/2022
Recently retired actor Bruce Willis returned to the scene of one of his most memorable movies, Die Hard, in a new video posted on Instagram this weekend.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later #happymovieanniversary #diehard@20thcenturystudios," his wife, Emma Heming Wilson, captioned Friday's video, which interspersed current footage of the actor standing on the hotel's roof with clips from the action film.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.