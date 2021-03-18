Did '90 Day Fiance' couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva really break up for good? Or are they still together now? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/18/2021
90 Day Fianceshowed Mike Youngquist calling off his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva and Natalie heading to the airport to return home to Ukraine on this week's episode, so did the couple really break up and split for good? What do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about whether Mike and Natalie are still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Natalie and Mike truly split or eventually got married, and if the90 Day Fiance couple is still together now.]
Mike, a 35-year-old from Sequim, Washington, and Natalie, a 35-year-old from Kyiv, Ukraine initially starred on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.
Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, which is currently airing on Sunday nights, has featured Natalie adjusting to life in America on her K-1 visa and trying to work through her issues with Mike in just 90 days.
The pair went through couples' counseling and questioned their compatibility and love for each other numerous times, but Mike and Natalie ultimately set a wedding date and planned to marry in a quiet at-home ceremony amid COVID-19.
However, Mike woke up on his wedding day and apparently had a change of heart. 90 Day Fiance's latest episode showed Natalie calling the wedding officiant, Teresa, to inform her the wedding had been canceled.
"My fiance changed his mind and it's a big [problem]... He said today that he was thinking and he could not marry me," explained Natalie, who was an emotional wreck at the time and could barely speak.
"And I have to leave the country because I have three days left [on my visa]. So I have to cancel you."
Teresa said just because Natalie had to return to Ukraine, it didn't mean her relationship needed to be over. But Natalie insisted her romance was definitely "over" because she'd never forgive Mike for what he had done to her.
Natalie and Mike both apparently cried that morning, with Natalie saying that she was tired of men treating her poorly. Natalie was hysterical and threw Mike's clothes around as she packed her bags.
"I think a man who does this to me doesn't love me, and I have to accept that that's life," Natalie said in tears.
Natalie said she wanted a fairy tale in which a man sticks by her side and says to her, "I want to be with you." Natalie hated that she ended up in this situation and appeared furious and resentful.
So did Natalie and Mike's relationship really end or did the 90 Day Fiance couple stay together -- and are they a couple now?
After Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance wrapped, Mike and Natalie were spotted together in the United States several times in January 2020.
At one of the sightings, Mike was spotted waiting at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with flowers in his hands and a camera crew nearby.
The next day, the Instagram account formerly known as @Fraudedbytlc posted a photo of Mike and Natalie walking side-by-side at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market as a camera crew filmed them, which was obviously for Season 8 of90 Day Fiance.
Natalie's 90-day stay on her K-1 visa therefore began in January 2020, and she clearly hoped to marry by April so she could stay in the United States permanently with Mike, as long as they got along well.
While the show makes it seem like Natalie and Mike's relationship came to an end, according to online records, they did in fact get married!
Mike and Natalie tied the knot in Clallam County, Washington on April 15, 2020, In Touch Weekly reported.
Natalie confirmed her relationship status on May 24, 2020 when she posted on Instagram, "We Get Married!"
A few days later, Natalie captioned another photo of the couple, "Love is very meaningful for us."
In June 2020, Natalie reportedly posted a photo of herself cuddling up to Mike while viewing a beautiful night sky together.
"This is how we spend our time," she captioned the snapshot, according to In Touch.
On June 22, 2020, Natalie posted a photo with Mike and wrote, "Amazing #dinner with #lovely husband! thanks for #90dayfiance #love #faith #nataliemordovtseva #mikeyoungquist #couplegoals."
Two days later, Natalie captioned a funny photo of the pair driving, "#driving like crazy with my #husband #mikeyoungquist #nataliemordovtseva #natalie90dayfiance #90dayfiance."
And on June 25, Natalie wrote alongside a selfie of the couple by the water, "This is how we spend our time together #90dayfiance #natalie90dayfiance #nataliemordovtseva #mike90dayfiance #mikeyoungquist #love #couple #couplegoals."
In August 2020, Natalie reportedly wiped her Instagram clean, and around that same time, Mike deleted an account and created a new one.
While their social-media activity indicates the couple is probably no longer together, In Touch reported that Mike and Natalie individually posted photos of themselves in Los Angeles, CA, in mid-February 2021.
Even though they didn't appear in each other's photos, it's assumed they took a trip together and checked out the Griffith Observatory as well as the iconic Hollywood sign.
Natalie's Instagram mainly just shows modeling photos and selfies, and she took pictures with a new husky puppy earlier this year. 90 Day Fiance fans therefore assume she and Mike got a dog together.