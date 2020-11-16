Netflix's Dick Johnson is Dead won big at the fifth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, which were announce by the Critics Choice Association on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dick Johnson is Dead won Best Documentary Feature and Best Director for Kristen Johnson

The film follows Kristen Johnson helping her father Dick Johnson prepare for the end of his life. The daughter and father accepted the award together, virtually.

Athlete A, Belushi, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, Feels Good Man, The Fight, The Go-Go's, Gunda, Mr. SOUL!, My Octopus Teacher, The Painter and the Thief, A Secret Love, The Social Dilemma and Time were also nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Netflix's My Octopus Teacher also won two awards including Best Science/Nature Documentary and Best Cinematography.

Melissa Haizlip won Best First Documentary Feature for Mr. SOUL!; John Lewis: Good Trouble won Best Historical/Biographical Documentary; Beastie Boys Story and The Go-Go's both won Best Music Documentary; Boys State won Best Political Documentary; and Athlete A and Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes both won Best Sports Documentary.

A full list of winners can be found on the Critics Choice Association's website. The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are voted on by qualified CCA members.