Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Tuesday.

The preview follows Greg Heffley as he navigates his first year of middle school alongside his best friend, Rowley Jefferson.

The film is directed by Swinton Scott and features the voices of Brady Noon as Greg, Ethan William Childress as Rowley and Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Heffley.

"As the details of his hilarious -- and often disastrous -- attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right," an official description reads.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is based on the first novel in the Jeff Kinney book series, which was previously adapted as a trilogy of live-action films. Zachary Gordon played Greg in the first two movies and was replaced by Jason Drucker in the third film.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid will premiere Dec. 3 on Disney+.