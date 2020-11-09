Actress Diane Keaton's 25-year-old daughter Dexter has announced her engagement on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can't believe I'm engaged! #omg #fiance #wine #engaged," Keaton captioned an outdoor photo of her smiling beau, Jordan White, down on one knee and offering her a ring at a winery.

Keaton looks surprised in the photo and has her hands to her face.

Another photo shows the couple kissing and holding up glasses of white wine.

A diamond ring is visible on Keaton's hand.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary of dating in June.

Diane Keaton, 74, adopted Dexter and her brother Duke, 20, when she was in her 50s.

The Oscar-winning Annie Hall and The Godfather actress has never married.