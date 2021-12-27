Singer Ashlee Simpson, who married Evan Ross in 2014, posted family photos on her own account. Simpson and Evan Ross have two children, daughter Jagger and son Ziggy, along with Simpson's son Bronx from her previous marriage.
"CHRISTMAS," Simpson captioned the post.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.