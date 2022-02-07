Diana the Musical leads the 2022 field with nine Razzie Award nominations, including nods for Worst Picture, Actor and Actress.Karen and The Woman in the Window each earned five mentions, Space Jam: A New Legacy scored four, and Infinite and The Misfits racked up three apiece.Winners of the prizes, which recognize the year's worst in cinema, will be announced on March 26, the night before the Oscars for excellence in film are handed out.The nominees are:WORST PICTUREDiana the MusicalInfiniteKarenSpace Jam: A New LegacyThe Woman in the WindowWORST ACTORScott Eastwood DangerousRoe Hartrampf Diana the MusicalLeBron James Space Jam: A New LegacyBen Platt Dear Evan HansenMark Wahlberg InfiniteWORST ACTRESSAmy Adams The Woman in the WindowJeanna de Waal Diana the MusicalMegan Fox Midnight in the SwitchgrassTaryn Manning KarenRuby Rose VanquishWORST SUPPORTING ACTRESSAmy Adams Dear Evan HansenSophie Cookson InfiniteErin Davie Diana the MusicalJudy Kaye Diana the MusicalTaryn Manning Every Last One of ThemWORST SUPPORTING ACTORBen Affleck The Last DuelNick Cannon The MisfitsMel Gibson DangerousGareth Keegan Diana the MusicalJared Leto House of GucciWORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUELKarenSpace Jam: A New LegacyTom & Jerry the MovieTwistThe Woman in the WindowWORST DIRECTORChristopher Ashley Diana the MusicalStephen Chbosky Dear Evan HansenCoke Daniels KarenRenny Harlin The MisfitsJoe Wright The Woman in the WindowWORST SCREENPLAYDiana the MusicalKarenThe MisfitsTwistThe Woman in the Window