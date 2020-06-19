Diana Gabaldon has confirmed she is working on an Outlander prequel novel that will focus on Jamie Fraser's parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan on Twitter wanted to know more about Jamie's family, particularly his mother, Ellen, and asked Gabaldon if she had considered telling their story.

"Yes. It's in progress," Gabaldon replied, without giving details such as how far along she is in the writing process, what the book will be called or when fans might expect to read it.

The author is also working on Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone, the ninth novel in the main Outlander series.

A popular costume drama based on the franchise wrapped up its fifth season on Starz in May. It stars Sam Heughan as Jamie, an 18th-century Scottish warrior, and Caitriona Balfe as his time-traveling wife, Claire.

The show has been renewed for a sixth season.

The digital soundtrack for Season 5, featuring the music of Bear McCreary, was released on Thursday.