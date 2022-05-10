USA Network and Syfy announced Devon Sawa is returning for Season 2 of Chucky. Sawa will play a different character than he played in Season 1.

Sawa has already been killed twice on Chucky. He played twin brothers Logan and Luke Wheeler, neither of whom made it through the first season alive.

Luke was the first victim of Chucky's TV rampage. The father of Jake (Sackary Arthur), Chucky electrocuted Luke.

Logan took his nephew in. By the end of Season 1, Chucky had corrupted Logan's son, Junior (Teo Briones), and beat his father to death with a Chucky doll.

Surviving Chucky stars Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Barbara Alyn Woods, Jennifer Tilly and voice of Chucky Brad Dourif are returning for Season 2. Fiona Dourif has not been confirmed.

Chucky Season 2 is in production. It will air this fall on both Syfy and USA Network.