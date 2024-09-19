Devin Strader breaks silence on arrest and restraining order reports
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/19/2024
Devin Strader has responded to reports he was arrested years before Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season after he allegedly burglarized his ex-girlfriend and violated a restraining order the woman had against him.
In light of recent reports on the 2017 incidents, which allegedly included verbal and physical abuse, Devin hired a crisis communication publicity agency and released a new statement on Thursday.
"There have been challenges from a low point in my past that have been brought up and severely misconstrued," Devin claimed in his statement, which he posted on Instagram Stories.
The 28-year-old freight company manager from Texas was arrested on accusations he had trespassed and burglarized an ex-girlfriend's Louisiana home in 2017, People reported.
According to legal documents obtained by People, the woman whose home was broken into also subsequently filed a restraining order against Devin.
"That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed," Devin claimed in his statement.
"My college ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling and eventually ended our relationship on good terms. This was the first time I ever fell in love and I learned a lot from our relationship. It was a growing experience for both of us."
The woman had told police in 2017 that, shortly after her split from Devin, he broke into her home while she was out of town and stole a diamond necklace he had previously gifted her.
Once the woman returned home from her trip, she claimed Devin -- who had lived two doors down from her at the time but had no key or "unaccompanied access" to her apartment -- repeatedly banged on her apartment door and screamed at her.
Entertainment Weekly obtained a copy of the restraining order petition filed against Devin in which the woman had detailed some of the alleged abuse in her own handwriting.
The woman wrote in the filing that Devin "spit on me and threw his drink on me at Pelicans game in front of everyone in the crowd," and "put me in a chokehold covering my mouth."
Devin allegedly violated the restraining order "numerous" times and even taunted his ex-girlfriend by burning a copy of the restraining order outside her home after it was issued.
But Devin insisted in his September 19 statement, "The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted."
"I know that I have made mistakes in my life and that I am not perfect," Devin added.
"But I have continued to work every day to be someone that my family and friends would be proud of, and I am truly thankful to everyone who has been by my side."
Devin was ultimately arrested on charges of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property of less than $500, to which he pleaded guilty, People reported.
The court reportedly ordered Devin to pay $500 and complete 30 hours of community service. He was also required to attend the Court's Effective Decision-Making School and be on unsupervised probation for one year.
Devin was already in boiling water with The Bachelorette fans for his 13-minute video he had posted on September 10 via Instagram that included dozens of screenshots of what appeared to be private texts with Jenn before and after their early August breakup.
Devin was trying to share his "truth" and refute "false narratives" about him, claiming he had been very "present" in his relationship with Jenn and never ghosted her or refused to do couples counseling.
"Following my time on The Bachelorette, there have been many stories and misrepresentations put out in the media that I want to take a moment to address," Devin wrote in his Thursday statement.
"I want to apologize for the video I released following the final episode. I am not proud of that lapse in judgment. I am truly grateful for my time on the show, and for getting the chance to know and love Jenn."
Devin concluded, "I certainly regret hurting her in any way. She is a very special person, and I wish her nothing but good things."
After filming Jenn's marriage proposal at the Final Rose Ceremony in Hawaii in May 2024, Jenn said she and Devin had a tumultuous two-month relationship -- in which Jenn claimed Devin never prioritized her and slowly ghosted her -- until Devin broke up with her in a brief phone call in August.
On the September 3 The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special, Jenn announced that Devin's behavior was devastating, especially when he had followedThe Bachelor alum Maria Georgas and allegedly sent multiple women DMs on Instagram.
Devin's callous and dismissive attitude towards Jenn on the live finale left most The Bachelorette viewers furious and disgusted by Devin's actions.
Devin therefore posted his lengthy tell-all video. While the footage featured Devin making multiple apologies, he also claimed that Jenn should be held accountable for her mistakes and faults in the relationship as well.
Jenn, for her part, reacted on "The Viall Files" and seemed outraged about Devin's invasion of her privacy.
On After the Final Rose, Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and broken up with her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.
"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin acknowledged during the finale broadcast.
Devin said he watched Jenn grow leaps and bounds on the show, only to contribute to her "recession" because she was willing to compromise herself and make sacrifices to save their relationship.
Jenn, however, currently has a nice distraction now that she's competing onDancing with the Stars' 33rd season with pro partner Sasha Farber, which just premiered Tuesday, September 17 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.