ABC says Devin is "the full package" who is "so ready" to meet his match, and the network added, "Devin is truly here to find his person and hopefully return home with Jenn by his side."
When Devin introduced himself to Jenn on Night 1 of The Bachelorette's 21st season, he said, "It's not every day you get to meet your future wife."
And Devin has been acting like Jenn is his wife ever since then, which has caused a lot of drama.
When Devin stole Jenn for a gelato tasting in Australia, Aaron Erb complained Devin was stepping on the other guys' toes and "making an ass" out of himself.
Thomas Nguyen also accused Devin of being selfish and disrespectful by immediately pulling Jenn aside for a chat during the second cocktail party of the season when more than a handful of guys had barely spent any time with The Bachelorette star.
Some The Bachelorette viewers appreciate Devin's initiative, but others believe him to be arrogant and too aggressive.
Until The Bachelorette viewers can watch what happens next between Devin and Jenn, let's learn some information about this polarizing bachelor right now.
According to Devin's LinkedIn profile, his company, F1 Freight Consultants LLC, is a full-scale, dedicated Truckload, and LTL service provider, that offers top-tier transportation services and solutions to a wide variety of industries.
As a dedicated consultant firm, F1 also strives to deliver both the most cost effective solutions, as well as tackling transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America.
Grant, who is competing against Devin on The Bachelorette's 21st season, recently defended Devin after drama unfolded during Jenn's first week of dates in Australia.
"I think Devin was locked in on Jenn... I feel like Devin, [Sam McKinney] and me, those were the guys who were really locked in," Grant admitted during the July 18 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Grant, who had received a group-date rose in Week 1, gave Devin a pat on the back for having the courage to do his own thing and fight for Jenn amid backlash.
"That's how I felt because there's always a situation where someone smiles to your face and then says something behind your back," Grant explained to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the podcast.
"But I felt as though Devin, if he feels some type of way, he's going to say it and that's how he's going to do it."
Grant continued, "If he feels some type of way, that's what he's going to say and he's going to let you know about it -- and that's the way that I am! So I respected that."
ADVERTISEMENT
Grant noted there "was definitely some division in the house" and a Team Aaron vs. Team Devin mentality early into filming.
Grant, however, said he stayed "neutral" between sides and made the most of his time with Jenn.
"Nobody is owed anything... If somebody feels like they're owed time, like, I don't owe you time... I'm trying to be with Jenn, so I'm going to approach it like that," Grant explained.
"If someone feels like they're owed time, they better wait in line," he added.