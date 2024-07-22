ABC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/22/2024



ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Strader operates a consulting company

bachelor is a proud LSU sports fan

ABC says Devin is "100 percent husband material"

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin needs a woman who can be a match for him socially

bachelor has a unique outlook on love

Devin was raised by a single mother

Fellow bachelor Grant Ellis defends Devin

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.