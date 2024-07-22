Devin Strader is at the center of drama on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season, but he continues to insist that he's prioritizing Jenn and focusing on her.

Devin is a 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston, TX.

ABC says Devin is "the full package" who is "so ready" to meet his match, and the network added, "Devin is truly here to find his person and hopefully return home with Jenn by his side."

When Devin introduced himself to Jenn on Night 1 of The Bachelorette's 21st season, he said, "It's not every day you get to meet your future wife."

And Devin has been acting like Jenn is his wife ever since then, which has caused a lot of drama.

When Devin stole Jenn for a gelato tasting in Australia, Aaron Erb complained Devin was stepping on the other guys' toes and "making an ass" out of himself.

Thomas Nguyen also accused Devin of being selfish and disrespectful by immediately pulling Jenn aside for a chat during the second cocktail party of the season when more than a handful of guys had barely spent any time with The Bachelorette star.

Some The Bachelorette viewers appreciate Devin's initiative, but others believe him to be arrogant and too aggressive.

Until The Bachelorette viewers can watch what happens next between Devin and Jenn, let's learn some information about this polarizing bachelor right now.

Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Devin Strader.


Devin Strader operates a consulting company

According to Devin's LinkedIn profile, his company, F1 Freight Consultants LLC, is a full-scale, dedicated Truckload, and LTL service provider, that offers top-tier transportation services and solutions to a wide variety of industries.

As a dedicated consultant firm, F1 also strives to deliver both the most cost effective solutions, as well as tackling transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America.

F1 Freight Consultants, LLC handles thousands of shipments monthly with streamline efficiency, and have proven to be a single source solution for all transportation needs.

Devin started the Houston-based company in March 2023.

Prior to launching Fast 1 Freight, Devin worked as the Vice President of Acquisitions for Shark Logistics, LLC from January 2020 to March 2023.

The Bachelorette bachelor is a proud LSU sports fan

Devin attended Louisiana State University from 2014 to 2019, and he proudly represents and roots for the school's sports teams.


ABC says Devin is "100 percent husband material"

Devin dreams of surprising his partner with romantic gestures throughout their relationship.

Devin considers himself extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he's built.

When he's not working, he enjoys running and spending time with his dog, Charlie. Devin and Charlie are apparently a package deal.

Devin needs a woman who can be a match for him socially

Devin is hoping his future wife is honest, kind, and embraces his big personality. He admits he's a bit loud and loves to talk.

A big turn-on for Devin is also when a woman is well put together with painted fingernails and toenails.


The Bachelorette bachelor has a unique outlook on love

Devin has been searching for "the most effort-yet-effortless" kind of love, according to BachelorNation.com.

Devin says, "I know that sounds weird, but all love takes work, but the best love doesn't feel like you're working for it."


Devin was raised by a single mother

Devin calls himself "family oriented." He says he had to be vocal growing up because he was raised by a single mom and needed to take care of his little brother.

Devin would love to have a wife and family of his own one day. Devin wants his future marriage to last.

Fellow The Bachelorette bachelor Grant Ellis defends Devin

Grant, who is competing against Devin on The Bachelorette's 21st season, recently defended Devin after drama unfolded during Jenn's first week of dates in Australia.

"I think Devin was locked in on Jenn... I feel like Devin, [Sam McKinney] and me, those were the guys who were really locked in," Grant admitted during the July 18 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

Grant, who had received a group-date rose in Week 1, gave Devin a pat on the back for having the courage to do his own thing and fight for Jenn amid backlash.

"That's how I felt because there's always a situation where someone smiles to your face and then says something behind your back," Grant explained to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the podcast.

"But I felt as though Devin, if he feels some type of way, he's going to say it and that's how he's going to do it."

Grant continued, "If he feels some type of way, that's what he's going to say and he's going to let you know about it -- and that's the way that I am! So I respected that."

Grant noted there "was definitely some division in the house" and a Team Aaron vs. Team Devin mentality early into filming.

Grant, however, said he stayed "neutral" between sides and made the most of his time with Jenn.

"Nobody is owed anything... If somebody feels like they're owed time, like, I don't owe you time... I'm trying to be with Jenn, so I'm going to approach it like that," Grant explained.

"If someone feels like they're owed time, they better wait in line," he added.

Click here to read episode-by-episode spoilers about how Jenn's The Bachelorette season unfolds, including who Jenn picks as her winner and runner-up.

