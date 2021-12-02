A detective suspects murder in the death of a sailor aboard the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil in Peacock's Vigil trailer, which the network released Thursday.

Suranne Jones , an English actress and producer, known for role as Karen McDonald in the British soap opera Coronation Street, plays Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva, who must go onboard to investigate in the British crime drama, which drops Dec. 23 on Peacock.

The sailor's death on the Royal Navy submarine HMS Vigil was written off as an accidental overdose, according to a statement, but the trailer shows that Jones suspects murder, and Kirsten Longacre's Rose Leslie, a detective in the Scottish Police, suspects a "cover-up."

The Peacock Original limited series with six, 60-minute episodes, comes from the producers of the British political thriller television series the Bodyguard and Line of Duty drama series.

Along with Jones and Leslie, Paterson Joseph, of the HBO drama series The Leftovers, who stars as Commander Neil Newsome, is also featured in show art released Thursday.