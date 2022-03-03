Showtime announced Thursday that Season 4 of Desus & Mero will premiere March 10 at 11 p.m. Denzel Washington will be their first guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero host the late night talk show. Additional Season 4 guests include Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg , Snowfall star Damson Idris, and Pusha T

Showtime renewed Deuss & Mero for a fourth season in August. The duo speak freely about current events and engage their guests in further discussions.

Desus & Mero has previously welcomed Barack Obama, Don Cheadle, Zendaya, Issa Rae, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more as guests. Prior to Showtime, Nice and Mero did their show for Vice's network Viceland.

The Showtime series began in 2019. J.D. Amato is Season 4's new showrunner and executive producer.