Destiney Rose says she's "taking little steps" in repairing her friendship with Mike Shouhed.

The television personality gave an update on her friendship with Shouhed, her Shahs of Sunset co-star, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Rose and Shouhed have clashed in Shahs of Sunset Season 9, which premiered on Bravo in May. Last week's episode showed their pair have a physical altercation while arguing at Rose's Halloween party over Shouhed's treatment of his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen.

On WWHL, Rose was asked if she felt her friendship with Shouhed was in "a clean place" after they sat down together during Sunday's episode of Shahs.

"I felt like I could breathe better; however, I'm super hesitant still. I'm taking little steps, I have my guards up, but I'm trying. I'm trying to get to a better place," she said.

Rose also addressed the feud between her Shahs co-star Reza Farahan and Tommy Feight, the husband of Shahs star Mercedes Javid. She was asked if she thinks Farahan and Feight will ever work their issues out.

"Oh my god. You know, I keep thinking about that question and honestly, I don't see it happening," Rose said.

Rose then gave her reaction to her Shahs co-star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi being willing to give her friendship with Javid another shot. Gharachedaghi said on WWHL in July 2020 that Javid needed "authentic change" for the friendship to progress.

"I like that," Rose said. "Look, we all make mistakes. We live, we learn, and it's all about growing and getting to a better place. So I'm all about that."

Shahs of Sunset follows a group of Persian Americans living in Beverly Hills. The show also stars Nema Vand.