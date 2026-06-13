Six reality TV stars will join seven additional strangers as they board a blacked-out Destination X bus and embark on an epic road trip through Europe with no idea of their location or future stops.
The reality TV stars competing on Season 2 of Destination X include Dan Gheesling, a 42-year-old from Dearborn, MI, who appeared on The Traitors and multiple seasons of Big Brother; Wendell Holland, a 42-year-old from Philadelphia, PA, who competed on two seasons of Survivor; and Kaylor Martin, a 24-year-old from Connellsville, PA, who appeared on Love Island USA and Love Island: Beyond the Villa.
The other reality TV stars are Tiffany Mitchell, a 45-year-old from Detroit, MI, who competed on The Traitors, Big Brother and The Challenge; Aesha Scott, a 34-year-old from Tauranga, New Zealand, who starred on Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under; and Nic Vansteenberghe, a 25-year-old from Jacksonville, FL, who found fame on Love Island USA.
The non-celebrities in the Season 2 of Destination Xinclude Will Anderson, a 27-year-old from St. Louis, MO; Lauren Barnwell, a 21-year-old from San Francisco, CA; and Amun Cosme, a 34-year-old from Warner Robins, GA.
And the rest of the contestants are Lacy Dollar, a 47-year-old from Munford, AL; Matthew Gaston, a 30-year-old from San Antonio, TX; Dalen Michaels, a 24-year-old from Boca Raton, FL; and Sasha Sloan, a 29-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT.
Hosted by "game master" Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Destination X challenges contestants to try to figure out their mystery locations by competing in challenges designed to offer clues. However, there will also be a few "misdirects" to keep the players guessing.
"In each episode, players are immersed in extraordinary destinations where iconic landmarks, local culture and tourist attractions are transformed into experiential challenges," NBC explained.
"To uncover their location and gain an edge in the competition, contestants must rely on their knowledge, powers of observation and problem-solving abilities. But discovering the right destination is only half the challenge."
The contestants must eat, sleep, and travel together on the bus, allowing alliances and rivalries to form.
At the end of each episode, the contestant who places an X on a map farthest from his or her actual location will be eliminated from the journey.
The first person to reach Jeffrey at the final Destination X location will be crowned the winner and receive a $250,000 grand prize.
NBC announced it had ordered a second season of Destination Xin early March.
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"Destination X is returning with the world as our playground to deliver new unforgettable adventures that will keep viewers guessing every step of the way," NBC executive Sharon Vuong said in a statement at the time.
"With the incomparable Jeffrey Dean Morgan back at the helm, Season 2 promises to deliver surprising twists and push boundaries even further."
The show's first season was also set in Europe and featured The Bachelor alum Peter Weber and Big Brother alum Josh Martinez.
Destination X's debut season was the No. 1 new show of Summer 2025 and reached more than 20 million viewers across all platforms.
Based on the Belgian format, Destination X is being produced byâ€¯Twofour and Universal Television Alternative Studio withâ€¯Andy Cadman, Sophie Alcock, Darrenâ€¯Brown, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Emanuel Vanderjeudg,â€¯Dan Adamson and Shireen Abbott serving as executive producers.