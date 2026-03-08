Complete strangers, who consider themselves to be adventurous, will board a blacked-out Destination X bus and embark on an epic road trip with no idea of their location or future stops.
In order toâ€¯win, the contestants must try to figure out their mystery locations by competing in challenges designed to offer clues. However, there will also be a few "misdirects" to keep the players guessing.
At the end of each episode, the contestant who places an X on a map farthest from his or her actual location will be eliminated from the journey.
The first person toâ€¯reach Jeffrey at the finalâ€¯Destination X location will be crowned the winner and receive a $250,000 grand prize.
Casting for Season 2 of the travel competition series is currently underway, and people are encouraged to apply on https://dx.castingcrane.com/.â€¯â€¯
"Destination X is returning with the world as our playground to deliver new unforgettable adventures that will keep viewers guessing every step of the way," NBC executive Sharon Vuong said in a statement.
"With the incomparable Jeffrey Dean Morgan back at the helm, Season 2 promises to deliver surprising twists and push boundaries even further."
Universal Television Alternative Studio executive Toby Gorman added, "Destination Xâ€¯pushes theâ€¯boundariesâ€¯of what unscriptedâ€¯televisionâ€¯canâ€¯deliverâ€¯with a truly global experience thatâ€¯feelsâ€¯cinematic, exhilarating and unlikeâ€¯anythingâ€¯else on TV."
Toby added, "With this new season, we're dialing everything up even more, taking both the contestants and the audience on adventures that are bigger, bolder andâ€¯completelyâ€¯unexpected."â€¯â€¯
Destination Xis a travel competition series based on the Belgium format, which debuted in 2023.
The show's first season featured Europe as the players' real-life gameboard, and the season featured The Bachelor alum Peter Weber and Big Brother alum Josh Martinez.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Destination X is produced byâ€¯Twofour, which is a part of ITV Studios, and Universal Television Alternative Studio, which is a division of Universal Studio Group.â€¯
Andy Cadman, Dan Adamson, Darren Brown, Emmanuel Vanderjeudg, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Shireen Abbott, and Sophie Alcock are serving as executive producers.
Destination Xâ€¯was the No. 1 new show of the summer and reached more than 20 million viewers across all platforms.â€¯It's also available for streaming on Peacock.
The show's Season 2 premiere date and cast will be announced at a later date. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.