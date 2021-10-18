Destination Fear is returning with new episodes that will begin airing on the Travel Channel and Discovery+ starting on Nov. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

New episodes will arrive every Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT on the Travel Channel and begin streaming the same day on Discovery+.

Destination Fear, which was launched in 2019, follows a team of paranormal explorers as they investigate some of America's most haunted and scariest places.

Stars Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder will be traveling to new locales such as the Twin Brides Orphanage in Montana and the Indiana State Sanatorium in the new episodes.

The group will also be going on their first-ever international excursion to Ireland in the final batch of new episodes.

The team will first journey to 14th-century mansion Loftus Hall, with the episode premiering on Dec. 18. The season finale on Dec. 25 will then feature Spike Island, one of Ireland's most notorious prisons.