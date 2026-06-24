Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough apparently knows who else will be joining Dancing with the Stars next season, and he promises it's going to be "a great one."

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Derek told The Hollywood Reporter that he is "excited" about how the Season 35 cast of Dancing with the Stars is shaping up.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

"We have a really good cast. There are some people that I know are waiting in the wings," Derek teased.

"I've been told some of the people that are going to be on the next season."

When sizing up the cast of famous faces, Derek predicted, "It's going to be a great one."

The upcoming DWTS celebrities are allegedly thrilled to be competing on the revived reality dancing competition, which has been boasting sky-high ratings in recent seasons.

"We're having this momentum from the past two seasons," Derek noted.

"The celebrities are so excited to be on the show, to dance, to compete, to really get the full experience, and that dynamic of a celebrity who is wanting [to win] and really embracing it, that's what creates great seasons."

ABC has officially announced four celebrity competitors so far.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel's 55-year-old sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, will be competing on Dancing with the Stars' 35th season this fall.

And joining Guillermo will be Jackson Olson, a Savannah Bananas player and content creator, and Maura Higgins, who starred on Love Island UK and finished The Traitors' fourth season as the runner-up.

The other celebrity who has been revealed is Summer House star Ciara Miller, who also competed on The Traitors' third season.
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The names of additional celebrity participants are expected to leak out in the coming weeks.

But the full cast of celebrities and professional dancers competing on the next season of Dancing with the Stars won't be announced until Wednesday, September 2 on Good Morning America.

Dancing with the Stars' 34th season brought in 72 million votes during the finale and nearly half a billion votes throughout the entire season last year, according to People.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin won Season 34 with his pro partner Witney Carson in November.

While Dancing with the Stars doesn't debut its new season until later this year, fans can get their dose of dancing this summer by tuning into the show's new spinoff, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro premieres Monday, July 13 on ABC and will be hosted by Robert Irwin.

The show will feature 12 up-and-coming dancers moving into one house and compete in a series of auditions for one coveted spot as a professional partner on Dancing with the Stars' 35th season.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

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Derek joined Dancing with the Stars as a professional partner in 2007 for Season 5. He competed on 17 seasons and won the mirrorball trophies a whopping six times.

Derek became a Dancing with the Stars judge in 2020 for Season 29, and he has served on the panel ever since.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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