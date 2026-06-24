"We have a really good cast. There are some people that I know are waiting in the wings," Derek teased.
"I've been told some of the people that are going to be on the next season."
When sizing up the cast of famous faces, Derek predicted, "It's going to be a great one."
The upcoming DWTS celebrities are allegedly thrilled to be competing on the revived reality dancing competition, which has been boasting sky-high ratings in recent seasons.
"We're having this momentum from the past two seasons," Derek noted.
"The celebrities are so excited to be on the show, to dance, to compete, to really get the full experience, and that dynamic of a celebrity who is wanting [to win] and really embracing it, that's what creates great seasons."
ABC has officially announced four celebrity competitors so far.