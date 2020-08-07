A Wyoming sheriff's deputy responded to an unusual loose animal call and ended up wrangling a runaway emu.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Herlihey was dispatched to a neighborhood for an "emu on the loose call."

The sheriff's office said Herlihey was able to get a rope around the flightless Australian bird and lead it back to its home.

"When you go into law enforcement there's just no telling what you'll get to see," the sheriff's office said.

The circumstances of the emu's escape were unclear.