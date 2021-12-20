Villeneuve's most recent film is Dune, with a sequel getting greenlit in October. The filmmaker is also known for Arrival, Sicario, Blade Runner 2049 and more.
"Denis Villeneuve's Dune was a priceless reminder this year that nothing replaces the magic of seeing a magnificent movie on a great cinema screen. His mastery in summoning the very best from artists and technologies during an incredibly challenging time has resulted in a truly awe-inspiring work, which thrilled millions of fans worldwide," AIS president Jim Chabin said in a statement.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.