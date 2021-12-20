Director Denis Villeneuve will be honored with the Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking at the Advanced Imaging Society's 12th annual Lumiere Awards.

Villeneuve will receive the award at the ceremony Feb. 1 at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles.

The Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking recognizes outstanding international achievement in the creation of immersive storytelling using advanced visual technologies.

Past winners include Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Victoria Alonso, Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Christopher McQuarrie.

Villeneuve's most recent film is Dune, with a sequel getting greenlit in October. The filmmaker is also known for Arrival, Sicario, Blade Runner 2049 and more.