The anime adventure Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $6.4 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is last week's chart topper Mortal Kombat with $6.2 million, followed by Godzilla vs. Kong at No. 3 with $2.7 million, Separation at No. 4 with $1.8 million and Raya and the Last Dragon at No. 5 with $1.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Nobody at No. 6 with $1.3 million, The Unholy at No. 7 with $1.1 million, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World at No. 8 with $720,000, Tom and Jerry at No. 9 with $515,000 and Together Together at No. 10 with $313,000.

Many of the films are also available on streaming platforms as a studios aimed to entertain as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.