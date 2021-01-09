Midnight Sky and The Nun star Demian Bichir honored his late wife with an Instagram post on what would have been her 39th birthday Saturday.

"On your birthday and every day we all love you and miss your pretty blue smile, deeply. You are much needed in these extraordinary times. Forever beloved Stefanie Sherk," Bichir captioned a photo of the Grand Hotel actress smiling.

Sherk died April 20, 2019. She was 37.

Her death was ruled a suicide.

Last month, Bichir wrote about losing her in a guest column for Deadline.com.

"The most difficult part of losing a loved one is the brutal realization of the actual loss and the difficulty in accepting their complete and definitive absence," Bichir said, explaining Sherk died after unsuccessful treatment for insomnia and anxiety.

"We continue our path into healing. Grieving and mourning hasn't been easy and it will take us our entire lives to overcome the loss of such a beautiful human being, our forever beloved Stefanie Sherk."