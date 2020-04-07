Celebrity exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have reunited and are enjoying "family bonding" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 57-year-old actress and 65-year-old actor spent time with their daughters Monday.

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. Willis also has two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, with his wife, Emma Heming.

Tallulah shared a photo on Instagram of Moore and Willis wearing matching green and white striped pajamas.

"chaotic neutral," she captioned the post. Tallulah also tagged her boyfriend, Dillon Buss, Scout and Scout's boyfriend, Jake Miller.

Moore also posted a group photo Tuesday.

Tallulah previously encouraged her followers to "STAY INSIDE STAY SAFE" amid concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Moore shared a video last week of her daughters performing music at home.

"Scenes from home #stayhome," she wrote.

Moore and Willis have remained friendly since their divorce. Moore discussed her split from Willis in her memoir, Inside Out, released in September.

"[It] wasn't easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents," she wrote.