Demi Lovato and the Trevor Project are teaming up on the non-profit's 2020 Pride campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lovato, 27, released a video Wednesday for The Trevor Project's new Pride Everywhere campaign.

The video features footage from past Pride parades and a voiceover from Lovato where the singer and actress celebrates the "power" and "resilience" of the LGBTQ community.

"When you see this parade what do you see?" Lovato says. "You see people from all walks of life owning their power unapologetically and using it for those who need it. You see resilience in a thousand forms, the strength to stand up despite so many reasons to sit down."

"You see imagination at every turn, a brilliance shared by creative minds, writing stories, solving problems and painting pictures that will become our history," she adds. "You see the unrivaled diversity of our people -- our ideas and the ways we're building our future."

"You see the energy that guides us, that drives us, that promises we're a part of something big and growing," the star concludes. "This is not a parade, this is pride."

The Trevor Project said its Pride Everywhere campaign is meant to empower young people "to see Pride all around them and celebrate in their unique way," despite social distancing measures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Pride isn't just about parades, it's about celebrating what makes our LGBTQ community thrive. It's about finding our strength even in times of challenge, sharing our joy even in moments of pain, and creating space to express and celebrate who we are," Trevor Project CEO Amit Paley said in a statement. "People around the world are staying home, but we at The Trevor Project believe that no matter where you are, you can still find Pride."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In addition to Lovato, The Trevor Project said it is working with "diverse talent" to show solidarity for LGBTQ young people who are isolated from their support systems.

Lovato said on Instagram that she's honored to be a part of the campaign.

"Pride is here!! I'm so honored and proud to help my friends at The @trevorproject celebrate #PrideEverywhere this year," she wrote. "No matter where you're celebrating, know that you are loved!!"

The Trevor Project has created a #PrideEverywhere filter for social media. People are also encouraged to use the hashtag #PrideEverywhere.