Demi Lovato will star in a scripted, food issues comedy series titled Hungry, which is in development at NBC.

Hungry will follow a group of friends who are a part of a food issues group. The friends help each other as they search for love, success and the perfect item in the fridge.

Hot in Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin is writing and executive producing the series. Martin was also a writer on Will & Grace.

Lovato is additionally executive producing, along with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects. Braun is Lovato's manager.

Lovato starred on multiple episodes of Will & Grace during the show's final season. She also appeared on Glee and Disney's Sonny With a Chance and Camp Rock.