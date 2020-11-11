On Late Night, Lovato said she was writing songs with friends when she decided to switch her subject matter up.
"I was in the studio with a few friends of mine, and we were coming up with concepts," the star recalled. "I was thinking about the music that's out there right now. I was like, 'Why isn't anyone talking about what's happening?'"
"In the '60s and '70s when anything political would happen, music was such a key element to help people process it and get through it," she said. "I was like, 'I really need to step up my lyrics and make it about something other than just my life.'"
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Lovato said she was on her way home from a meditation retreat in Mexico when she learned Joe Biden had defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
"It was the best news. I cried, I sobbed," the singer said. "It was just an emotional day overall for me, because I identify as queer and so for me, having somebody in the Oval Office that is supportive of that meant a lot to me."
"I'm also a firm believer in feeling like the country will be united after some time go by," she added. "I think we're on the right path, and I'm very, very, excited."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.