Demi Lovato took to the stage on Good Morning America.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old singer and actress performed her song "The Art of Starting Over" during Friday's episode of the ABC morning show.

In "The Art of Starting Over," Lovato sings about new beginnings and letting the "darkness" out.

"I guess I'm mastering the art of / Starting over (Ooh) / Starting over (Ooh) / New beginnings can be lonely / Thank God I got me to hold me / Starting over, over," she sings.

"The Art of Starting Over" appears on Lovato's seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, released Friday. The album also features the singles "Anyone," "What Other People Say" and "Dancing with the Devil."

Lovato released a music video for "Dancing with the Devil" on Friday that shows her reliving her 2018 overdose. Lovato was hospitalized in July 2018 after overdoing on heroin laced with fentanyl.

Lovato said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in March that she nearly didn't survive her overdose.

"The doctors told me that I had five to ten minutes and ... like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here," she said. "And I'm grateful that I'm sitting here today."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Dancing with the Devil" shares a name with a new docuseries about Lovato's life and career released last week.