Demi Lovato performed while accompanied by a toy train set on Jimmy Kimmel Live!The 29-year-old singer and actor joined guest host Mark Rober on Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night show.Rober set up a toy train set that was rigged with glasses of water and other contraptions to create a rough melody to Lovato's song "Confident."Lovato performed "Confident" with Rober accompanying on "drums.""Confident" appears on Lovato's 2015 album of the same name.Lovato released a new single and music video for the song "Substance" on Friday. In "Substance," Lovato sings about looking for something meaningful."Am I the only one looking for substance? \/ Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless \/ Don't wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots," they sing."Substance" is a new single from Lovato's forthcoming album, Holy Fvck. The album also features the single "Skin of My Teeth," released in June.Lovato will perform on Good Morning America in August as part of the show's Summer Concert Series.