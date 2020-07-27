Demi Lovato says the evening her fiance, Max Ehrich, proposed was the "best night" of her life.

The 27-year-old singer and actress celebrated her engagement Sunday on Instagram after Ehrich, 29, proposed last week on a beach in Malibu, Calif.

Lovato shared photos of the moment Ehrich proposed.

"Best night of my life... still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich," she captioned the post.

Ehrich said in a post on his own account that the Dave Matthews Band song "Crash Into Me" was playing in the background as he proposed.

"still floating," he said. "love you more each and every second @ddlovato."

Lovato announced her engagement to Ehrich on Instagram last week.

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," the singer said. "I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage," she added. "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby."

Lovato also shared a video of Ehrich Sunday on Instagram. Bruno Major's song "The First Thing You See" plays in the background.

"Magical moments captured by me," she captioned the post.

Ehrich responded in the comments.

"Words can't express the amount of love I have in my heart for your infinite soul. forever and always baby," he wrote.

Lovato and Ehrich, an actor known for playing Fenmore Baldwin on the Young and the Restless, were first linked in March.