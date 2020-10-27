Demi Lovato will host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

E! confirmed Tuesday that Lovato, 28, will serve as emcee for the awards show Nov. 15.

E! and Lovato had teased the news with an exchange on Twitter.

"We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?" E! wrote.

"idk... maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs," Lovato responded.

The E! People's Choice Awards will air live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!.

"Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards," E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital general manager Jen Neal said in a statement. "Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night."

Lovato released her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, in 2017. She has released several songs in 2020, including "Anyone," "I'm Ready" with Sam Smith" and "OK Not to Be OK" with Marshmello.

