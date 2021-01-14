Demi Lovato is set to be the subject of a new YouTube documentary series titled Dancing with the Devil, the singer announced on Twitter.

"There has been so much that I've wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right. Demi Lovato : Dancing with the Devil will be streaming free on @YouTube starting March 23rd," Lovato said on Wednesday.

"@ddlovato is ready to share her story with the world," YouTube tweeted after stating that the series will be divided into four parts.

Dancing with the Devil will feature Lovato discussing her near-fatal drug overdose from 2018. Production on the series, from director and executive producer Michael D. Ratner, started in 2018 during Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me world tour.

The first two episodes will be released March 23 on Lovato's YouTube channel. The following episodes will then be released weekly on Tuesdays.

Lovato was previously the subject of 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.