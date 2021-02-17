YouTube released the trailer for its documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil on Wednesday. New clips reveal that the singer had several strokes as a result of a 2018 heroin overdose.

"I had three strokes," Lovato says in the trailer. "I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had 5 to 10 more minutes."

Director Michael D. Ratner was following Lovato on tour in 2018 when Lovato was hospitalized for an overdose on July 24, 2018. The trailer shows footage leading up to the overdose, including Lovato drinking heavily and partying, while friends address her heroin usage.

The trailer also includes subsequent incidents like Lovato's engagement to actor Max Ehrich. The couple called off the engagement on Sept. 25, 2020.

Dancing with the Devil was intended as a follow-up to Lovato's 2017 YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, in which she speaks about mental health including bipolar and eating disorders, drugs and sobriety.

After she recovered from her 2018 overdose, Lovato decided to use the documentary to show fans the difficulties she faced in recovery.

"I'm on my ninth life," Lovato says in the trailer. "I'm ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music."

The four-part series premieres at the SXSW Film Festival on March 16 and premieres on YouTube on March 23.