Singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich announced in social media posts that they are engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The "I Love Me" singer and the Young and the Restless actor, who were reported to be dating in March, shared photos taken on a beach in Malibu, Calif., showing off the large engagement ring on Lovato's finger.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato, 27, wrote to Ehrich, 29, in her Instagram post.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage."

Ehrich shared the same series of photos, taken by photographer Angelo Kritikos, on his Instagram account.

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he wrote. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."