Disney said The Harder They Fall and Da 5 Bloods actor Delroy Lindo has signed on to star in its upcoming Blade reboot.

The Hollywood Reporter said Lindo will appear alongside Mahershala Ali , who was previously announced to play the titular half-vampire, half-human hero.

Deadline.com said it is unclear who Lindo will play in the comic book adaptation.

Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour is writing it and Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq is on board to direct.

The project is expected to start shooting late this summer.

The character of Blade first appeared in the comic book, Tomb of Dracula No. 10, in 1973. Wesley Snipes played him in a trilogy of New Line Cinema films from 1998 to 2004.

Lindo's other credits include Beauty & the Beast, This Is Us, The Good Fight, Malcolm X, Crooklyn, Clockers, Get Shorty, The Cider House Rules, Gone in 60 Seconds and Up.