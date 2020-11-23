Deliciousness, a food-themed spinoff of Ridiculousness, is coming to MTV.

E! News confirmed Monday that the new series will premiere Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. EST on MTV.

Ridiculousness is a comedy clip show featuring viral videos from the Internet, which often show epic fails. Deliciousness will also feature viral clips -- this time from the kitchen, restaurants and more.

"From food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more, Deliciousness celebrates our greatest indulgences -- food and drink. Helping to satisfy the foodie in all of us, each episode will showcase the Internet's most viral and entertaining videos," MTV said in a statement to Deadline.

Saved by the Bell actress and Cooking Channel personality Tiffani Thiessen will host Deliciousness. She will be joined by panelists Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie).

Beginning with its premiere, Deliciousness will kick off a week-long holiday-themed special event. The show will be preceded by new, holiday-themed episodes of Ridiculousness at 6 p.m. EST.

In addition to Deliciousness, Thiessen will appear in Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival, which premieres Wednesday. Peacock shared a new photo this month that shows Thiessen on set with Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.