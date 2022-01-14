Young-adult drama Degrassi is being revived once again -- this time at HBO Max.

The 10-episode, first season of the latest iteration of the Toronto-set series is expected to debut in the United States in 2023.

The showrunners are Lara Azzopardi, whose credits include Backstage, The Bold Type and Mary Kills People, and Julia Cohen, who has worked on Riverdale, A Million Little Things and The Royals.

"Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling," Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros., said in a statement Thursday. "[Producers] WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max."

HBO Max has also picked up the U.S. rights for the entire 14-season library of Degrassi: The Next Generation and will make it available on the platform this spring. It will air at a later date on Cartoon Network, as well.

The Degrassi franchise began in 1979 and has grown to include six shows and four TV movies that cover important social issues such as teen pregnancy, racism, AIDS, eating disorders, mental illness, suicide, child abuse, learning disabilities, addiction and gender identity.

Drake and Nina Dobrev both got their start on the long-running series.