Jahmil French, who played the role of Dave Turner on Degrassi: The Next Generation and Dante Mendoza on Soundtrack, died Tuesday. He was 29 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soundtrack screenwriter Joshua Safran first tweeted the news of French's death. Deadline confirmed the news of French's passing with his representative, Gabrielle Kachman. No cause of death has been released.

In addition to Safran, many of French's Degrassi costars have shared their grief on social media. Annie Clark, who played one of Dave's crushes Fiona Coyne, shared a video of French dancing, as she wrote, "This video is how I'll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing."

Melinda Shankar, who played one of Dave's former girlfriends Alli Bhandari, shared more memories of deep conversations she used to have with French. She also posted photos of herself with French.

French joined the cast of Degrassi in 2009. The Next Generation began in 2001, a follow-up to the successful Canadian teen drama The Kids of Degrassi Street, which ran from 1979 - 1986. A follow-up, Degrassi Junior High, ran from 1987 - 1989 and Degrassi High from 1989 - 1991. Another series, Degrassi: Next Class followed The Next Generation in 2016.

Stefan Brogren, who played original Degrassi grad Archie Simpson in the new series, wrote, "He performed Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and could make me laugh so easily."

The Degrassi series was known for tackling serious subject matter facing teenagers. French's Netflix series, Soundtrack, was canceled after its first season.