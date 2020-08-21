The Deftones are back with new music.

The alternative metal band released a single and music video for the song "Ohms" on Friday.

The "Ohms" video features dystopian sci-fi-like scenes interspersed with footage of the band performing. The video was directed by Rafatoon.

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno said in an interview with NME that "Ohms" presents "a dichotomy of reflecting on negative things, but coming out of it optimistic."

"The verses are reflecting, but the chorus kind of says, 'Yes this, but this' -- it's saying that time will change with the decisions we make. It's a question and an answer," the singer said.

"The very first line of the song is 'We're surrounded by debris of the past.' That's not directly about one thing. It could be about an experience or a relationship, but honestly in my mind I was thinking about the environment, the world and the Earth," he added. "The chorus is saying that we're going to remain here together and nothing's going to change that."

"Ohms" is the first single to debut from the Deftones' forthcoming ninth studio album of the same name. The album is the band's first since Gore, released in 2016.

The Deftones will release Ohms on Sept. 25. The album also features the songs "Genesis," "Ceremony," "Urantia," "Errorr," "The Spell of Mathematics," "Pompeji," "This Link is Dead," "Radiant City" and "Headless."