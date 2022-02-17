Def Leppard and Mi¶tley Crue are going on tour in 2022.

The rock bands announced the rescheduled dates for their stadium tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Thursday.

The tour was originally to begin in June 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rescheduled 2021 dates were also delayed due to the health crisis.

Def Leppard and Mi¶tley Crue have added five new dates to the tour, which now begins June 16 in Atlanta. The venture will come to a close Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.

"On behalf of the band, we're beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer," Def Leppard's Joe Elliott said in a statement. "It's been a while coming and we can't wait to get back on stage again and we can't wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!"

Tickets go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Friday.

Here's the full list of dates for The Stadium Tour:

June 16 - Atlanta, at Truist Park

June 18 - Miami, at Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 - Orlando, Fla., at Camping World Stadium

June 22 - Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

June 24 - Queens, N.Y., at Citi Field

June 25 - Philadelphia, at Citizens Bank Park

June 28 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

June 30 - Nashville, at Nissan Stadium

July 2 - Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field

July 5 - St. Louis, at Busch Stadium

July 8 - Chicago, at Wrigley Field

July 10 - Detroit, at Comerica Park

July 12 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 - Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium

July 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Great American Ball Park

July 17 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Field

July 19 - Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman Stadium

July 21 - Denver, at Coors Field

Aug. 5-6 - Boston, at Fenway Park

Aug. 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

Aug. 10 - Orchard Park, N.Y., at Highmark Stadium

Aug. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PNC Park

Aug. 14 - Minneapolis, at U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 16 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 19 - Houston, at Minute Maid Park

Aug. 21 - San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

Aug. 22 - Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 - Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 - Inglewood, Calif., at SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 - San Diego, at Petco Park

Aug. 31 - Seattle, at T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 - Vancouver, B.C., at BC Place

Sept. 4 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Commonwealth Stadium

Sept. 7 - San Francisco, at Oracle Park

Sept. 9 - Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium