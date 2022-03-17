Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
UPI News Service, 03/17/2022
Def Leppard has announced plans to release a 12th studio album titled Diamond Star Halos on May 27.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 15-track album will be the band's first since their 2015 self-titled album.
Allison Krauss will appear on two songs including "This Guitar" and "Lifeless."
Def Leppard also released the first song from the project titled "Kick." The track is available to stream through YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
"2022 is the year of Def Leppard," the group's official Instagram account said alongside the cover to Diamond Star Halos.
Def Leppard will be embarking on a stadium tour with Mi¶tley Crue starting in June. The tour, which will also feature Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, was delayed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.