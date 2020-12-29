Firefighters in Kansas were summoned to assist sheriff's deputies with the rescue of a deer that fell into the frigid water of a frozen lake.

Fire District #1 Of Johnson County said crews were called to the lake in Edgerton by the the Johnson County Government Emergency Communications Center after the Johnson County Sheriff's Assistance requested assistance with the rescue.

Crews arrived to find the deer stranded about 50 feet from shore. The property owner told rescuers the deer had been in the water for about 20 minutes.

Firefighters donned ice rescue gear and ventured out into the water to break through the approximately 1-inch-thick ice and create a path from the deer to the shore.

The rescuers were then able to escort the animal back to dry land.

"The deer remained calm during the entire rescue," the fire district said. "The deer was warmed up with blankets and then moved to a sunny area. Once the deer was warm enough, it eventually jumped back up and took off running with no injuries."