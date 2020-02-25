An Ohio couple were left cleaning up a sizable mess after a deer dashed into their home and crashed into walls and windows while searching for a way out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Barker and Theresa Fisher said they were inside their Norwalk home Thursday evening when they heard a loud crashing sound and discovered the front door was open.

The couple said they followed a trail of broken glass from the front door to the kitchen, where they found the confused deer.

The deer dashed into the bedroom and the couple shut the door and called police.

Police helped the couple create a path from the bedroom to the front door and coaxed the deer back out into the wild.

The couple said both of their front doors need to be replaced.