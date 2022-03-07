'Deep Water' trailer shows Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas play mind games
UPI News Service, 03/07/2022
Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new film Deep Water.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the erotic psychological thriller Monday featuring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen.
The preview shows Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) play mind games in their marriage that prove deadly for those around them.
Hulu previously released a teaser trailer that shows Melinda question Vic's love for her.
Deep Water is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name. The film is written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and directed by Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction).
The movie "takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them," an official description reads.
